Hendrick Motorsports announces LLumar sponsorship extension with Chase Elliott, No. 9

CONCORD, N.C. — Eastman Performance Films, LLC, a subsidiary of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), has extended its sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team for three additional seasons.

The sponsorship, which features the LLumar® brand of window film and paint protection film, will run through 2026. LLumar will be a primary sponsor of Elliott, 27, for two races each season and a major associate sponsor in all other Cup Series events.

“We are excited to extend our sponsorship with Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 9 team,” said Erin Bernhardt, general manager of Eastman Performance Films, LLC. “This sponsorship has helped increase awareness of the LLumar brand and the benefits of window tint and paint protection film for vehicle and homeowners.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the extension, LLumar will be the primary sponsor on the No. 9 Chevrolet for two additional races this season: the Aug. 26 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway and the Oct. 1 event at Talladega Superspeedway, where Elliott is the defending race winner. LLumar will also be the primary sponsor at the Oct. 15 Las Vegas Motor Speedway race, as previously announced.

MORE: Full 2023 schedule

“We‘re delighted to extend our program with Eastman and the LLumar brand,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “LLumar offers tremendous products that we stand behind through the No. 9 team and in our Hendrick Automotive Group car dealerships across the country. It‘s been rewarding to see them win races with Chase, translating to even more success off the track. We look forward to the future and continuing to grow our relationship together.”

LLumar high-performance films help improve the appearance and driving comfort of vehicles as well as enhancing the comfort, appearance and privacy in homes and commercial buildings around the world. The LLumar portfolio of products includes window tint and paint protection films for vehicles, and solar control, decorative and safety and security films for residential and commercial buildings.

“I‘m excited to continue our relationship with LLumar and to get two additional chances to get them to victory lane this season,” Elliott said. “I‘ve really enjoyed getting to meet many of the Eastman employees over the years, whether it‘s at their facilities near tracks where we compete or having them out for the races. I look forward to seeing what we can continue to accomplish together in the coming years.”