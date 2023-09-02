Hendersonville QB JaRon Ward's 5 first-half TDs headlines Week 3 football top performers

These were some of Western North Carolina's top performers Friday night during Week 3 of the high school football season.

Jeremiah Dodd, Asheville Christian Academy: The junior wide receiver caught five passes for 131 yards with a touchdown in a 43-22 victory against Thomas Jefferson. He also had an interception that he returned for a 100-yard touchdown.

Zamarian James, Asheville Christian Academy: The junior wideout caught three passes for 127 yards for two touchdowns.

Hayezon Tobe, Asheville School: The junior wide receiver caught nine passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-26 loss to Christ Church Episcopal

Ricky Tolbert, Asheville School: Tolbert threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, completing 21 of 31 passes.

Wayne Stines, Avery County: Stines, a senior linebacker, had 12 total tackles, including a sack for an 11-yard loss, in the Vikings’ 46-0 loss to Bessemer City.

Cam Wait, Enka: The senior quarterback rushed for 165 yards with three touchdowns on 16 carries and threw for 84 yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 win vs. Rosman.

Hezzie Rudisill, Hendersonville: The junior running back rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 50-8 win vs. East Henderson.

JaRon Ward, Hendersonville: The freshman quarterback threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another, all in the first half.

Caleb Cook, Mitchell: Cook completed 12 of 18 passes for 168 yards with a touchdown, in the Mountaineers’ 22-14 victory against Alleghany.

Aaron Clark, Pisgah: The junior quarterback threw for 123 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards with two touchdowns in a 42-14 win vs. Hampton (Tenn).

Sawyer Belue, Pisgah: The junior wide receiver and defensive back caught six passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an interception.

Cuttler Adams, Robbinsville: The senior running back rushed 25 times for 166 yards with four touchdowns. He also intercepted a pass in a 28-17 win vs. Mountain Heritage.

Da'Mare Williams, Smoky Mountain: The senior wide receiver and defensive back scored a touchdown on a 75-yard kickoff return in a 35-7 loss vs. Roberson.

Andrew Cody, Swain County: The sophomore defensive back returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in a 40-13 win vs. Franklin.

Carson Dimsdale, West Henderson: Dimsdale ran for 148 yards with two touchdowns on 15 carries as the Falcons handled Polk County, 48-6.

