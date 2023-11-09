How Hendersonville girls tennis won its fifth straight state championship

It can be easy for a team to get complacent after winning four straight state titles.

But Hendersonville girls' tennis hasn’t gotten tired of winning yet.

The Bearcats capped off an undefeated season, beating Research Triangle 5-2 on Saturday to claim their fifth straight NCHSAA 2A team state championship.

Senior Eliza Perry was named MVP. Perry won her fourth straight individual doubles state championship. Her doubles partner, senior Ramsey Ross, collected her third consecutive individual doubles state title.

“We talk about being humble, too,” coach Michael Jones said. “And I tell them every day you need to be thankful for what you can do because you’re very blessed to be where you are and to love the sport you love.”

Jones also reminds his players that there are tons of other teams who would love to be in Hendersonville’s position.

The Bearcats also had to overcome some adversity to win another state championship.

Hendersonville’s top singles players, Perry and Ross, dropped their matches, which was the first loss both of them have suffered in singles all season long. But junior Raleigh Prichard, junior Reese Redden, sophomore Anna Macdowell and sophomore Sophia Gallian all won their matches.

The four points they racked up meant Hendersonville needed one more point to clinch the match. Perry and Ross bounced back from singles, winning their doubles match to secure a fifth consecutive state title.

The Bearcats' doubles play has been one of the team’s biggest strengths all year. They had two pairings advance to the regional finals in Perry and Ross and Prichard and Redden.

“I think that just really made a statement going into the dual team states because I just feel like it kind of set the tone that we were strong," Redden said.

Perry said one of the keys to the team’s success was staying focused.

Prichard added that the team became very close with one another this season.

“I think our team thrives on being supportive with one another,” Prichard said. “And I don’t think we could do what we do if we didn’t constantly lift each other up all the time.”

For Perry and Ross, it was also the last time they would play girls' tennis for Hendersonville.

Ross said the season couldn’t have ended better.

“It was really emotional,” she said. “Because again, I’ve known these girls for so long and especially my doubles partner Eliza (Perry). Getting to end it with her was super, super emotional. We all just bawled for a bit.”

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: How Hendersonville girls tennis won its fifth straight state title