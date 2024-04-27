Henderson wins bi-district series, 2-0, over Jacksonville

Apr. 27—RUSK — A pair of Henderson pitchers recorded superior outings and the Lady Lions went to defeat Jacksonville, 2-0, in a Class 4A, Region III bi-district series that was played at Lady Eagle Park in Rusk Friday.

In the afternoon game, the Lady Lions, the District 17-4A runner-up, topped the Maidens, the third place team from District 18-4A, 7-2 and in the nightcap, Henderson posted a 3-0 win.

The Lady Lions (23-9) advance to play either Liberty or Vidor in the Area round next week while the Maidens end the year with an 18-15 record.

Game 1-Henderson 7, Jacksonville 2

Chloe Ellis held Jacksonville to three hits in collecting a complete game win in the circle for the Lady Lions. She allowed one earned run, struck out eight and issued four free passes.

Ellis had plenty of support at the plate as the Lady Lion s led 3-0 after one inning of play and 5-0 after three complete.

Lacey Whetsell led off the fifth inning for the Maidens and was able to reach base on an infield error. When the dust had settled, Whetsell found herself on second base.

With one out, Ryan Demi Ramirez stroked a base hit into left field which scored Whetsell and cut the Lady Lion lead to 6-1. The Jacksonville catcher also drove in a run in the game and swiped two bases.

The Maidens' got things going in the sixth frame when Ana Miles and Kendi Canady were hit by pitches in consecutive at bats with two outs.

Zadasha Redd then stepped in to the batter's box and tattooed a 1-1 pitch from Ellis over the Henderson center fielder's head. The ball rolled all the way to the wall, giving Redd a RBI double that plated Miles from second base.

Hannah Gonzales belted a two-out double into the gap in left center with two outs in the seventh inning for the Maidens.

Gonzales was the losing pitcher of record. She threw seven innings and surrendered four earned runs off of 10 hits.

Ellis led Henderson at the plate by going 3-4 and knocking in a run.

Game 2-Henderson 3, Jacksonville 0

Jacie Booth allowed just one hit — a double by Maiden senior Jasmine Gallegos — and the Lady Lions went on to shutout Jacksonville, 3-0, to capture the series.

Gallegos, who has signed with Kilgore College, pitched a complete game for Jacksonville. She gave up three earned runs on seven hits, struck out two and walked the same number.

Jayda Brown went 2-3 for the Lady Lions, who scored all of their runs in the bottom of the first frame.