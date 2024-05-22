Henderson plans to build indoor sports complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Henderson is planning for a new indoor sports complex at St. Rose and Maryland parkways.

The 180,000-square-foot facility would have indoor courts, hybrid turf fields, and rooms designed to host events. Henderson released art renderings of the complex.

The city is partnering with Kemper Sports to fund the project. Final approvals will be presented at the July 2 Henderson City Council meeting.



