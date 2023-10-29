Henderson leads Ohio State over Wisconsin

Oct. 29—The wait was worth it. The return was an absolute success for TreVeyon Henderson.

And in the big picture it was a great night for Ohio State when Henderson, after missing the last three games, rushed for 162 yards on 24 carries to lead the No. 3 Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) to a 24-10 win over Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) on Saturday night on the Badgers' home turf.

OSU was never behind. But it was still a one-score game until Henderson broke loose for a 33-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left in the game to make it 24-10 that it felt like the Buckeyes were in control.

"You can just see when he's out there the impact he's having on our offense," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in his postgame press conference.

"You can do so much with him because he has such a great skill set. He's one of the more competitive guys we have. You can see when he's out there he has that competitive drive.

"We held him out last week. It was close but we felt like we wanted to make sure he was 100 percent. This is a big run we're about to go on and you can just see the difference he makes when he's out there — the explosiveness, the speed," he said.

Ohio State jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter on a first-quarter field goal by Jayden Fielding and a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kyle McCord to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Wisconsin cut the lead to 10-3 at halftime and it could have been closer, but OSU's defense stopped the Badgers on three plays from the 1-yard line and they had to settle for a field goal in the final minute of the first half.

It probably shouldn't have been that close but three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble by McCord — were an equalizer for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin tied the game at 10-10, 2 1/2 minutes into the second half on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Braedyn Locke to Will Pauling.

Ohio State responded with a 19-yard touchdown catch by Harrison on its next possession for a 17-10 lead and maintained its lead until Henderson's late score increased it.

Ohio State had 407 yards total offense and Wisconsin gained 259 yards. McCord was 17 of 26 for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Locke, who got the second start of his college career because starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai is out with a broken hand, was 18 of 39 for 165 yards and a touchdown. Wisconsin's leading rusher Braelon Allen ran for 50 yards in the first half but did not play in the second half because of an injury.

