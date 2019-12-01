Henderson Jr. lifts Campbell over Florida Gulf Coast 51-46

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Cedric Henderson Jr. had 10 points and seven rebounds as Campbell edged past host Florida Gulf Coast 51-46 in a second-round game in the FGCU Classic tournament on Saturday night.

The Camels bounced back from a first-round loss to Georgia Southern Friday.

Trey Spencer had 10 points and six rebounds for Campbell (5-2). Cory Gensler added six rebounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Malik Hardy had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (2-7). Jalen Warren added 10 points.

Zach Scott, the Eagles' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 10 percent for the game (1 of 10).

Campbell plays North Dakota and Florida Gulf Coast matches up against Georgia Southern in the final round of tournament play on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com