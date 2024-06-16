Henderson County wins first softball state title

Anna Kemp went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, along with six strikeouts in the circle, as Henderson County rolled to an 11-0 win over North Laurel in five innings in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament championship game Saturday at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

Taylor Troutman scored three times, and Alyse Rollings and Addison Duncan plated two runs apiece, as the Lady Colonels (36-5) won their first state title in program history.

North Laurel (30-10) was held to only three hits.

PRP TOPS McCRACKEN FOR STATE baseball title

Kobie Howard went 3-for-3 with a double and scored three runs to lead Pleasure Ridge Park to a 4-1 win over McCracken County in the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament championship game Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

Brayden Bruner finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and a run for PRP (40-3), which last won the state tournanent in 2017.

Miller Green drove in the lone run for McCracken County (34-10), which was limited to three hits.