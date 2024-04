RUSK, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson Lady Lions beat the Jacksonville Maidens 7-2 in game one of the two teams’ 4A Region 3 Bi-District Softball Playoffs series.

The winner of the Bi-District playoffs matchup will face #1 Liberty in the Area Round.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.