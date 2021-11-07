Hemric ‘wouldn’t be denied’ the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship

Associated Press

Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career one of the biggest NASCAR upsets — a championship-winning overtime stunner against the reigning champ. Hemric beat Austin Cindric in a door-to-door sprint across the finish line Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway to give Joe Gibbs Racing its first championship of the weekend. JGR races Sunday for the Cup title with both Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., and Toyota, which won the Truck Series championship Friday night, could sweep all three of NASCAR's national series with another upset.