Hemric ready to show Cup owners his worth with new Xfinity ride

LAS VEGAS — After the checkered flag waved over the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Daniel Hemric locked up the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors, but it also signified his last race at the highest level for the foreseeable future.

Despite the situation that saw back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick move up and take over the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the Cup Series, Hemric turned lemons into lemonade by securing JR Motorsports‘ No. 8 Xfinity ride for 21 races before the close of last season.

Hemric is set to compete in the first of those 21 events for team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Saturday‘s Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (4 p.m. ET on FS1/FOX Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The 29-year-old driver is ready to prove himself once again, but this time it will be with a slight chip on his shoulder.

“I‘m not content by no means,” Hemric said Friday morning. “But I‘m somewhat settled knowing it‘s up to me to get myself back to that level and that‘s what these 21 races are about.”

Controlling one’s own destiny serves as a mantra for all drivers in the NASCAR garage, but it‘s more of a privilege and less of a right in this sport. That‘s why Hemric has chosen to view the upcoming opportunities a little differently than one might think.

“I look at it as, yeah, it‘s 21 chances, but every week is going to be like my last one,” Hemric said. “That‘s the way I‘m treating it.”

Sounds like a massive amount of pressure, right? But that‘s actually opposite of what Hemric is feeling, noting he knows who he is as a person now more than ever. The situation he was forced to go through last year had a way of building character, which gives Hemric a peace of mind rather than a sense of panic, knowing it all rests on his shoulders.

Hemric‘s objective is clear: achieve success that will force everyone to notice him.

“One hundred percent I know what‘s riding on me on pressure and all that stuff to go out and do my job,” Hemric said. “If I do that, my goal is to make these owners have to put me in a race car at the Cup level.”