How Hemp's love of LEGO helped her build team-mates’ furniture

Lauren Hemp has explained how her LEGO hobby has made her a flat pack furniture expert among her team-mates on the Official Man City Podcast.

The England international has spoken previously about her love of LEGO, as referenced in her recent City contract extension announcement.

And Hemp revealed how it helps her switch off from some of the pressures and expectations that come with being a top level footballer.

But it’s also made her a key contact for any City team-mates who are struggling with any building projects of their own!

“I don’t think I’m the most creative person out there but I’m great at following instructions, so I just get the book,” she told hosts Rob Pollard and Nedum Onuoha.

“I find it hard to maybe have a load of pieces on the table and try to make it because I’m a bit of a perfectionist.

“But Laura Coombs rang me not long ago saying she had a bit of furniture she couldn’t do, so I went round and made it for her.

“So, if anyone’s needs any furniture then I’m on that!

“It’s a nice pastime and helps relax me. Training’s so intense so it’s very therapeutic and nice to do."

WATCH: Lauren Hemp: Through The Lens

Hemp also discussed how her desire to provide a spark for City on the pitch has driven her to become an even better player.

Still just 23, the winger is already a key player for Club and country, with only Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw and Georgia Stanway finding the net more times for City in our professional era.

It’s a significant responsibility to shoulder for a player who is still approaching her peak years, but it’s one that Hemp takes pride in.

She added: “I remember playing Barcelona in the Champions League in an away leg… Keira [Walsh] looked at me and said, ‘you’re the person we need to get this ball to, you’re creating things and making things happen’.

GET YOUR HEMP #11 SHIRT

“In moments like that you have to look for someone to create, so when I’m not able to do it I feel more of a sense of responsibility to do it.

“There’s been occasions in games where I’ve felt that and people have told me I’m the outlet.

“If we’re on the back foot, lob it over the top and I’ll run and get it, I’m normally the person who chases after everything.”

LISTEN AD-FREE AND GET EARLY VODCAST ACCESS ON CITY+

Access exclusive content across all platforms.

WATCH VODCASTS ON CITY+

SUBSCRIBE ON

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS

LISTEN ON GOOGLE PODCASTS

The Official Manchester City podcast is available now via the Sport Social Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever you’re listening, and where you can, drop us a rating!