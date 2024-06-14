Hempfield wins first ever baseball state championship

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — 2024 was already an unprecedented season for the Hempfield Black Knights. They were playing in their first baseball state championship at Penn State on Thursday, but they weren’t content with just “getting there.”

The Black Knights grabbed a hold of the opportunity in the 6A state title game against La Salle. Hempfield struck first with a two run single from Brayden Hostetter in the third, then ace Brody Gebhard slammed the door shut with back to back strikeouts — with the tying run on third — to seal a 3-2 state championship win in a resilient effort.

“They’ve been resilient all year,” Hempfield head coach Jeremy Morrison said. “We’ve had some games this year that didn’t go our way, some one run losses early in the season.”

“We kind of battled through that and today… today was —” Morrison was cut off by his team dumping a celebratory water cooler on him before he could finish the thought.

One player in the middle of much of the Black Knights’ success this postseason was starting pitcher Brody Gebhard. After pitching a no-hitter in the state quarterfinals and closing the game for Hempfield in the state semifinals against Downingtown West, it was Gebhard once again coming up huge when it mattered for the Black Knights, especially in that final inning to seal it.

“I knew I needed to get the K, I started ramping it up and gave it everything I had left and it worked out for us,” Gebhard said.

“He’s a special kid and he’s really deserving,” Morrison said. “He’s really competitive, has a lot of high expectations for himself and he loves being in the mix. He loves to mix it up and loves to compete. That’s the guy you want on your team and on the mound.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.