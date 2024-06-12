Hempfield outlasts Downingtown West to head to 6A state title game

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Hempfield baseball was staring at the chance to play in their first ever baseball state championship game, and the Black Knights didn’t waste the opportunity.

Despite falling into an early 4-1 hole to Downingtown West, Hempfield rallied with a three run inning followed by a five run inning to defeat the Whippets 9-7 in the 6A state semifinals Monday night.

“I think they’re embracing it and they understand how rare it is,” Hempfield head coach Jeremy Morrison said. “There’s a lot of smiles and a lot of enjoyment and it’s just a blessing to be able to do this.”

Hempfield will face La Salle in the 6A state championship game Thursday at 4:30 at Medlar Field at Penn State University.

