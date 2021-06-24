Hempfield grads, lifelong friends chase Olympic dreams together

Jun. 24—They were neighbors in the Heather Ridge plan of Hempfield Township with adjacent backyards.

They grew up together and competed together for the Hempfield track team.

They were state and national track champions. They were NCAA Division I All-Americans.

Now they are trying to make the United States Olympic team and earn a trip to Tokyo, Japan, as they compete in the U.S. Olympic trials this week in Eugene, Ore.

It's been quite a run for Maddie (Holmberg) Nickal and Bridget (Guy) Williams.

"When they were growing up, they were inseparable," Maddie's mom Deidre Holmberg said. "They were always into something — jumping on the trampoline, sliding on the slip and slide or climbing trees."

"It's a pretty exciting time. The girls were so active when they were growing up. I know the Heather Ridge community is very supportive of the girls."

Williams is competing in the pole vault qualifier Thursday with the hopes of advancing to Saturday's finals. She is seeded fifth and needs to finish Top 12 to make the finals.

Nickal is competing in the heptathlon Saturday and Sunday. The heptathlon consists of seven events — the 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 dash, long jump, javelin and 800 run.

"It's so surreal to be at the Olympic Trials with Bridget," Nickal said. "Going from being next-door neighbors in diapers, finding track through the local YMCA, teammates in middle school, state champions together in high school, All-Americans together in college, and even by each other's side through our weddings last year.

"We've created such a bond that is like sisterhood, and we seek each other out in pivotal moments. She's someone who motivates me to be better and reminds me who I am. Moments like this are one in a million, and I am so excited for her and to be here doing what we love together."

The childhood friends said all the memories growing up are special.

"Maddie is so awesome." Williams said. "Every day with her was special, running barefoot in the backyard, getting tree sap on our feet, climbing trees and running through the sprinklers. We had so much fun. We've been together for every milestone in our life."

Nickal said she started thinking about the Olympics when she was a junior in high school when she started making a mark nationally in the long jump.

"I was ranked Top 10 in the nation in the long jump," Nickal said. "I knew that if kept working, I could maintain and improve that status, having confidence that I was a national-caliber athlete.

"From there, my coach, Fritz Spence, has helped my dream grow through my college career. His belief meant a lot to me because I knew he has seen many talented athletes. On top of that, my parents have raised me to believe in myself, reminding me that I can be as good as I want to be."

Williams didn't start believing her Olympic dream until a year or two into college. That's when she started reaching unfathomable heights.

She went from winning the state title in 2014 with a jump of 12 feet, 6 inches to 15 feet, 5 1/2 inches currently.

"It's been quite a ride," Williams said. "The more I vault, the more I learn. I keep working hard and learning every day.

"It's anybody's race on Thursday. The goal is to make it Saturday and then finish Top 3."

Nickal and Williams had great high school careers.

Nickal won the long jump and 300-meter hurdles her junior year in 2014 and Williams won the pole vault her senior season in 2014.

They teamed up with Gabby Holmberg (Maddie's sister), Jasmine Jones and Lauren George on winning 400-meter relay state title teams in 2013 and 2014.

Nickal, Williams, Holmberg and Jones were also national high school champions in the event in 2014.

"It's kind of surreal," Hempfield track coach Ron Colland said. "Both are competing to make the Olympic team, and both have good chances at doing so. Their work and energy in high school and college is paying off. Both have fought through injuries."

Both thrived in college and became three-time first-team All-Americans — Nickal at Penn State and Williams at Virginia.

Ironically, when the two were looking at colleges, Williams considered Penn State and Nickal considered Virginia.

"I always said they had the Midas Touch. They did everything well," Deidre Holmberg said. "When they were young, they were unstoppable. This is unique that both are attempting to make the Olympics."

While the NBC Sports Network will have nightly coverage of the trials, viewers wanting to watch Nickal and Williams' events live should download the NBC Sports app or visit NBCOlympics.com.

Maddie's husband, former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal, almost made the Olympic team. He reached the 86 kg finals at the U.S. Olympic trials before falling to David Taylor.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .