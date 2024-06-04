Hemp assists twice as England bounce back against France

Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp provided two assists for England as they beat France 2-1 in EURO 2025 qualifying – only four days after losing to Les Bleues.

Gareth Taylor’s side’s skilful winger played the full 90 minutes and Chloe Kelly was introduced in the 75th.

Meanwhile, Alex Greenwood, Khiara Keating and Jess Park were unused substitutes.

The Lionesses’ 2-1 loss to Herve Renard’s side on Friday 31 May meant they sat third in Group A3 on four points after three games, but the success has moved them to seven ahead of their final two first-round qualifiers.

Georgia Stanway opened the scoring when latching onto a perfectly weighted pass by Hemp before unleashing a venomous drive into the top corner from range in the 25th minute.

The former City forward was joined on the scoresheet before half-time by Alessia Russo who headed home our excellent attacker’s cross soon after.

It means Hemp has provided three goals in her last two matches.

Following half-time, England were put under pressure by the hosts when Kadidiatou Diani halved the deficit with an expertly taken penalty with less than 20 minutes remaining.

But Sarina Wiegman's side held on to the victory they craved as the reigning European champions gave their qualification bid a shot in the arm.