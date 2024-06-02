Will Hemminger posts first victory this year at Jennerstown

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Pole-sitter Will Hemminger won the late models race Saturday night at Jennerstown Speedway Complex to post his first victory of the season.

The Stoystown native won the 30-lap feature. Bryan Shipp, Barry Awtey, Garry Wiltrout and Jarred Barclay followed suit.

After starting seventh, Somerset's Dan Campbell took the checkered flag in pro stocks. He topped Kyle Burkholder, Josh Dunmyer, Aaron VanFleet and pole-sitter Nate Valente.

Tom Golik prevailed in the modified race after beginning fourth, topping John Fama, Mike Carlson, Dustin Blank and pole-sitter Randal Carlson.

In street stocks, Brent Bickerstaff won after starting sixth. Rick Meehleib, Kelly Shaulis, Harold Meyers and pole-sitter Mel Wilt rounded out the top five.

Erik Mauzy, a Davidsville native, crossed the finish line first in the chargers race after beginning third. He was followed by Donald Lybarger, Ken Burkholder, pole-sitter Aaron Luteri and Nick Niemiec.

In four-cylinders, Bradley Marsh topped the field after beginning third. Pole-sitter Travis Shaffer finished second, followed by Johnathan Haburcsak, Allen Ohler and Travis Schartiger.