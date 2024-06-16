Will Hemminger picks up 2nd victory at Jennerstown Speedway Complex

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Will Hemminger secured his second victory of the season in late models during Saturday's races at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.

In the 30-lap feature, Hemminger started third and took the checkered flag. He was followed by Joe Maruca, Barry Awtey, Bryan Shipp and Garry Wiltrout.

After beginning fourth, Josh Dunmyer netted his first triumph this year in pro stocks. Aaron VanFleet, Dan Campbell, pole-sitter Adam Kostelnik and Kyle Burkholder filled out the top five.

Tom Golik picked up his initial victory in modifieds. After starting fourth, Golik topped Doug Glessner, John Fama, Dustin Blank and Mike Carlson.

In street stocks, Brent Bickerstaff secured his third victory after beginning fourth. Richard Meehleib Jr., Rick Meehleib, Kelly Shaulis and pole-sitter Harold Meyers rounded out the top five.

Erik Mauzy netted his second victory in chargers after starting fifth. He was followed by Aaron Luteri, Bob Smith, Carley Awtey and Justin Frampton.

In four-cylinders, Donald Hillegass prevailed after beginning second. Bradley Marsh, pole-sitter Travis Shaffer, Johnathan Haburcsak and Noah Hirko finished after Hillegass.