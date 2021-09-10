Helton: ‘Proud of NASCAR every year around 9/11’
Former NASCAR President Mike Helton reflects on Sept. 11, 2001 and what it was like to return to racing after the national tragedy.
Former NASCAR President Mike Helton reflects on Sept. 11, 2001 and what it was like to return to racing after the national tragedy.
More than 250 foreign nationals have left Afghanistan in the past three days, says Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington’s special envoy and the architect of an often criticized deal with the Taliban. In a series of tweets Khalilzad praised both the Middle Eastern State of Qatar, whose national airline carried out the flights and the “Taliban’s cooperation in this important effort,” for the recent departure of foreign nationals from Afghanistan. “We will continue to engage the government of Qatar, the Taliban, and others to ensure the safe passage of our citizens, other foreign nationals, and Afghans that want to leave,” Khalilzad tweeted.
North Carolina Department of Commerce received notice of the closure this week, records show.
Stephen A. Smith wanted former "First Take" host Max Kellerman off the ESPN show, and that's exactly what happened.
Here's what Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in the 2021 NFL season opener Thursday night.
Fans say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback overruled offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in a critical moment, and they had thoughts.
Check out the key details for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Richmond, including start time, lineup, weather and TV info.
With this tweet, Julian Edelman said what everyone was thinking.
No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic edged No. 4 Alexander Zverev in five sets as he seeks to become the first man since 1969 to win calendar Grand Slam.
Ten days after he became a free agent, former NFL MVP Cam Newton continues to be unsigned. And there continues to be crickets around the league regarding his future. As mentioned last night during the Cowboys-Buccaneers pregame show, Newton still wants to play — and he knows he’s down to his last chance. As one [more]
"You're a little taller than my normal test subjects here," Pjhil Mickelson said moments before the shot.
Rob Gronkowski couldn't resist taking a friendly jab at Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady's age after Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over the Cowboys.
Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don react to the news of Gus Edwards’ injury at Ravens practice before looking at the fantasy implications for each Week 1 game in the NFL.
For obvious reasons virtually all the focus has been on Emma Raducanu’s stunning march to the final, but the 18 year-old isn’t the only teenage star to shock in New York. Leylah Fernandez turned 19 during her run to Saturday’s showdown and, as with Raducanu, has stunned rivals, pundits and fans in the process.
Novak Djokovic is through to his ninth US Open final after a five set win over Alexander Zverev In Sunday's final, Djokovic will play Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev Victory for Djokovic would give him a record 21st major title and complete the calendar Grand Slam
The British star’s incredible US Open journey will reach a climax in a battle of the teenagers as she takes on 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.
Emma Raducanu first met Leylah Fernandez at a tournament for players 12 and under, around the time one of Fernandez’s teachers urged her to give up the tennis dream. “I just think that the matchup and what we’re seeing — those two ladies are touching a lot of young girls,” said Jorge Fernandez, Leylah’s father and coach. People will be watching in Asia: The 18-year-old Raducanu's mother is from China and the 19-year-old Fernandez's is Filipino Canadian.
Dak Prescott nearly put the Cowboys over the top against the Buccaneers, and the quarterback had a pointed message for Tom Brady afterward.
Mark Cuban has spent years sparring with opponents, both imagined and real. But he has been strangely quiet on a new ruling in Texas Mark Cuban talks with Mavericks star player Luka Doncic after a game last season. Photograph: Tony Gutierrez/AP As a Texas law that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion continues to make shockwaves around the world, another measure in the state goes largely unnoticed. Effective as of last Wednesday, it requires any Texas professional sports team that receives st
The Buccaneers ran 64 plays Thursday night. The Cowboys gave their five linebackers 131 snaps, but they weren’t evenly distributed. Rookie Micah Parsons was on the field for 51 snaps, and free agent signee Keanu Neal played 50. That didn’t leave many snaps for anyone else, with Parsons and Neal serving as the primary nickel [more]
Patrick Reed's social media account was active after he was not selected for the Ryder Cup.