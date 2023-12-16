'It helps all of us': Why Jerry Kill feels the New Mexico Bowl is a good for the state, not just NMSU

Dec. 15—A little over a year ago, Jerry Kill strode off the bus on a blistering cold day in Detroit wearing a dark gray and white serape poncho. It was a gift, Kill made it clear at the time, from somebody he was sure didn't think New Mexico State's head coach would ever actually wear.

So he did. He wore it before and after a 24-19 win in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl that effectively served as the Aggies' national reintroduction. He wore it during pregame walks across the hot, dusty lots around Aggie Memorial Stadium in August. On road trips. At fundraising events. The serape ponchos changed. Kill didn't.

Friday, he sat down at the dais for a press conference ahead of Saturday's New Mexico Bowl — this time, wearing a red and white serape poncho.

"Everybody always says, 'hey coach, why you wear a poncho all the time?'" he said. "Well, I don't wear it all the time — I gotta guy who started it, put it on my desk and said you'd never wear it. Ever since then, he just keeps making me ponchos, okay?

"But you wanna know something — hey, this is our culture," he said. "I don't care who you are, where you're at, if you're a Lobo, if you're an Aggie. This is our culture. This is who we are."

In previewing Saturday's bowl game — played in rival New Mexico's home stadium — Kill didn't downplay UNM and NMSU's rivalry. After all, he's set to get another tattoo because the Aggies beat both the Lobos and UTEP in the same season.

But he made it crystal clear: NMSU making University Stadium home for a weekend shouldn't be viewed as simply another facet to the rivalry.

"It helps all of us," he said. "And so I'm gonna make it perfectly clear: This is a great game for our state to emphasize football. We have football here, y'know? And we have good football here in New Mexico. The only way to improve it is to win games and be on TV and be part of the conversation.

"(It's) not only good for us — it's been good for Albuquerque and Las Cruces, it's been good for the economy ... and that's why this whole game has been successful. But again, it's all about the state."

Visit Albuquerque, the city's tourism promotion entity, estimates that the New Mexico Bowl brings in a yearly average of 6,000 out-of-town visitors and $3.5 million in direct spend — depending on the bowl matchup. With NMSU's close proximity to Albuquerque, there's likely to be significantly more visitors than normal to witness the Aggies attempt to make a little bit more history in a season already packed with it.

"This is a huge opportunity for us," linebacker Keyshaun Elliott said in the press conference on Friday. "As a team, we're excited, but more excited for the state and especially alumni."

"Everybody's hard hat, lunch pail in the city of Las Cruces and the state of New Mexico ... we're just really blessed to be here," quarterback Diego Pavia — an Albuquerque native — added.

As for the rivalry, Kill said he respects the Lobos and if it was UNM representing the state in New Mexico Bowl, he'd say much of the same.

"The rivalries, that's what college football's all about," Kill said. "I was in the Big Ten (as the head coach at Minnesota) and we had four of them. We had (Paul Bunyan's Axe), he had the (Governor's Victory Bell) — we played for everything.

"And they were all intense and that's what it should be. It's what makes college football. I never was a part of (UNM-NMSU) until the last two years — and UTEP's also one of those — but I don't think there's any question ... the last two games have been intense. Both teams played hard and that's what you're supposed to do in a rivalry game.

"Now, us playing here, in their home stadium, in their facilities and all that kind of stuff, I always said I'll go play people (anywhere) ... (if) we're not in the stadium, and they want us to play on concrete, we'll go play on concrete. I don't care.

"We happen to be here, and we appreciate being here."

