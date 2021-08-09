Helping sands: ORV group maintains Moses Lake Mud Flats and Sand Dunes roads

Sam Fletcher, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·3 min read

Aug. 9—The Sand Scorpions ORV Group board and a handful of volunteers met at North Trail Road toward the mud flats area of the Moses Lake Mud Flats and Sand Dunes Saturday for maintenance.

It was quite the production. With a donated gravel pile, a wheel loader provided by Moses Lake local Mick Hansen, a Twin Peaks Truck Lines LLC dump truck provided by Tony Grunlund, a tractor from Sand Scorpion co-founder Lyle Laves and a collection of tools, the team leveled the road, filled in holes and laid down a new layer of gravel.

They also pruned some trees and cleaned the area throughout the day, especially making sure corners were clear and visible.

Volunteers aim to do this kind of work a couple times between July and September, said Sand Scorpions board member Aaron Woodiwiss.

With high-horsepower engines running 5 or more miles into the dunes regularly, the trails are bound to get degraded, he said. While county workers maintain the main Sand Dunes Road, if the Sand Scorpions didn't maintain the branch roads, nobody would.

Throughout the year, the Sand Scorpions do all kinds of maintenance work in the dunes, said board member Duane Strong: putting up signs, picking up trash and providing general cleanup.

Everybody who sets tires on the dunes benefits from it, he said.

Before they work, Sand Scorpions reach out to local government bodies for blessings, said board member Justin Gilbert. This time, the state Department of Natural Resources told them not to use chainsaws or other handheld power tools due to fire danger. Otherwise, they were free to work.

"The funding isn't really there the way it once was," Gilbert said. "We try to work closely with the sheriff's department and any relating agencies to just let them know, 'Hey, we're going to take care of this,' and they say, 'Yeah, you got it.'"

The roads and trails were initially built by the Job Corps, he said, which used to maintain the area, as well. Nowadays there is no organization other than the Sand Scorpions to do it.

In the 1990s, the county was going to shut certain areas of the sand dunes down for lack of maintenance, and the Sand Scorpions fought to keep it open, he said. Because of this, they feel partly responsible for it.

"We kind of feel like it's our home field and we've got to take care of it," Gilbert said.

It's also a safety issue, he said. If someone gets injured on one of the backroads, ambulances and first responders need to be able to access it.

"We try to stay connected to it so we can make sure it's fun for everybody and to make sure those who need assistance get it," he said.

Beyond all that, the work makes the dunes nicer for everyone, Woodiwiss said. It brings out more people for events.

"The easier we make it, the more competitors we get, the better show we put on."

Recommended Stories

  • Angler fishing for catfish reels in surprising catch – and a Missouri state record

    A fisherman nearly released his record-breaking catch – which Missouri officials called a “rare feat.”

  • Here’s what that big climate change report says about food

    Quick disclaimer: if you’re just now waking up, you may want to come back to this article later. Sip your coffee, do some stretching. Meditate, maybe. Give yourself a few minutes before diving into this compendium of largely terrible news. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable state of despair on this Monday, then you’re primed for what I’m about to tell you: the world’s largest-ever climate change report was published today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and it

  • More severe weather on the horizon for weary north-central US

    The hits just keep coming for the north-central United States as a stormy pattern persists for portions of the region. Daily rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have brought the North Central states damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and hail each day since last Thursday. Late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, severe thunderstorms unleashed damaging wind gusts across a more than 500-mile-long swath from the Texas Panhandle to eastern Nebraska. These storms also unloaded torrential

  • Developing tropical system is one for the US to watch

    Tropical trouble is brewing in the Atlantic. AccuWeather meteorologists say a system that was becoming better organized in the basin Monday has the potential to become the sixth tropical depression and named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season at any time. Forecasters will be tracking the system, which could be named Fred, since it could approach Florida or the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. As of Monday, the system, dubbed Invest 94L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), was located o

  • Letters: What happens when an electric car breaks down at the side of the road

    SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.

  • Dixie Fire, largest single blaze in California history, threatens thousands of homes; state's fire season could surpass 2020 mark

    Thousands of homes were threatened as the largest single wildfire in California history raced through hundreds of miles of dry woodland and brush.

  • Smoke clearing over Dixie Fire; other blazes feared as high winds return

    The Dixie Fire and scores of wildfires burning across much of the Northwest could be energized by a resurgence of high winds and heat in coming days.

  • Woman, 26, mauled to death by black bear in Canada's third fatal attack

    Three lives have been taken by bears in three months in Western Canada, with experts saying it could be due to people going to the wild more.

  • This Johnson County city will hire 25 goats to clear off weeds in a popular park

    “The goats love their job,” says their owner. “They hit the ground running and are just out there to pig out.”

  • Moose suddenly charges hiker filming it on Colorado walk. ‘Example of being too close’

    “This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”

  • Colorado Hiker Captures Terrifying Moose Charge On Video

    A giant bull moose very suddenly decided to take a break from foraging to chase a human who got too close.

  • Mount Etna roars into action

    Etna has been lighting up the night sky regularly with explosions, lava fountains and ash plumes, dazzling onlookers and waking up locals with its roars.The camera team filming the images said eruptions started at 1 a.m. and continued until 6.30 a.m. (0430GMT). Lava flowed down the side of the 3,300-meter-high mountain and black volcanic ash and rocks known as 'lapilli', some as big as a 2 euro coin, covered streets in nearby towns after the eruption.Etna, which is located above the Sicilian town of Catania, often erupts but rarely causes damage and is believed to have the longest written record of eruptions than any other volcano, with its first recorded observation going back to 425 B.C.Although the eruptions themselves do not put the local population at risk, residents do have to live with the ash showers.

  • Greta Thunberg Covers ‘Vogue’ And Calls Out Fast Fashion In One Epic Post

    Greta Thunberg goes off on fast fashion in an Instagram post about her Vogue Scandinavia cover When most celebrities appear on the cover of a magazine, they post the photos online and give a shoutout to their makeup artist and photographer and talk about how excited they were to appear on [insert magazine cover name []

  • A couple created a treehouse RV by using a crane to lift their 7,000-pound trailer onto a platform 8 feet above the ground

    The couple told Insider they spent $7,000 to create a treehouse-like platform for their RV so they could live worry-free during Canada's flood season.

  • Scientists unlock new secrets of frozen prehistoric cave lion cubs

    The cubs, found in eastern Siberia in 2017 and 2018, are some of the best-preserved specimens ever found from the prehistoric era.

  • Watch this arsonist start a fire in Italy

    The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.

  • Analysis-U.N. climate report depicts fast-warming world where 'nobody is safe'

    A flagship U.N. science report on Monday showed no one is safe from the accelerating effects of climate change and there is an urgent need to prepare and protect people as extreme weather and rising seas hit harder than predicted. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), written by 234 scientists, said global warming of about 1.1 degrees Celsius has brought many changes in different regions – from more severe droughts and storms to rising seas.

  • Monday evening UK news briefing: Climate report is 'code red for humanity'

    Vaccine hesitancy | Reluctance to get jab falling among young people Cystic fibrosis | Cure on horizon as scientists correct genetic mutation Mobile data | Vodafone hits new customers with EU roaming charges Honours | Jason and Laura Kenny set for historic Knight-Dame double Guard of honour | Queen welcomed to Balmoral for summer break

  • Polar bears have captivated artists' imaginations for centuries, but what they've symbolized has changed over time

    The giant predators were a deadly danger to early European explorers of the Arctic. Chris Hellier/Corbis Historical via Getty ImagesPolar bears have long held visual artists in their thrall. Over time, the mythologies around these extraordinary animals have evolved – and so have the ways artists have depicted them in their work. Reflecting a deeply respectful even symbiotic relationship between human beings and the natural world, likenesses of polar bears crafted within Indigenous communities fo

  • 'Code red for humanity': UN report gives stark warning on climate change, says wild weather events will worsen

    Hundreds of top scientists released a devastating report Monday on the danger that human-caused climate change poses to the world.