Helping local families ahead of Meijer LPGA Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week, some of the nation’s best golfers will be competing in West Michigan for the Meijer LPGA Classic.

It’s not just about golf, but helping families in need.

About 60 people came to pick up food today at The Other Way Ministries. The pantry usually sees about 900 people a month. It received 653 pounds of produce this morning.

This afternoon, Meijer Executive Chairman Hank Meijer and LPGA pro Brittany Lang toured the pantry at The Other Way Ministries and had a chance to ask questions and see the work that’s being done.

The Meijer LPGA Classic raises money for Simply Give, which supports Midwest food pantries like the Other Way Ministries.

Lang said this makes hitting the links more meaningful.

“It’s always great. Every city we go to, they have a charity. This one probably takes the cake. You know, that we can go play golf knowing that’s it’s something more. Just meeting this food pantry here, seeing how many families they are helping, just how they are raising the community. They’re not just handing out food, you can tell they care.”

Meijer has donated 500,000 to Simply Give this year. The goal is to raise $2 million this weekend during the event — the biggest goal yet.

