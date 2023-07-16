What helped Rutgers football land four-star wide receiver Kevin Levy?

A deep relationship and a special connection is what Kevin Levy said won the day out for Rutgers football. On Saturday afternoon, Levy committed to Rutgers in a recruitment that saw the Florida wide receiver get offers from some of the best programs in college football

Calling it “a hard decision,” Levy’s selection of Rutgers was a bit of a surprise. He was projected to go to Louisville but the Big Ten program won out in the end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ranked a four-star wide receiver by On3, Levy is coming off a solid junior season at Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach FL). During his recruitment, he was offered by Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Minnesota, Penn State and Texas A&M as well as several others.

In an interview with New Era Prep, Levy broke down why Rutgers beat out a strong list of suitors. The coveted wide receiver had a final five that included Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville and Rutgers.

All five programs had hats on the table for his Saturday evening commitment ceremony.

“My coach had me narrow down the process. We put two and two together, see who really loved me the most and who was willing to wait for me, see what decision I made,” Levy told New Era Prep. “Rutgers was really the school that loved me from the beginning.Recruited me no matter what. Hit me up no matter what. Was really the school that I had the closest relationship with.”

Advertisement

Levy is talented and athletic, with speed that saw him run a 10.62 in the 100 meters this spring during track season.

Last season as a junior, Levy had 19 receptions for 302 yards and two touchdowns for Cardinal Newman.

Related

CHOP the tomahawk? Four-star Kevin Levy fakes picking FSU, then picks Rutgers

During the interview, Levy was also asked about transitioning to New Jersey and how that might impact him.

“I’m not used to the cold but I can’t wait to get up there, just play in the Big Ten against those schools,” Levy said.

Advertisement

The commitment of Levy is big for Rutgers football, marking a third straight weekend where the Scarlet Knights have received a commitment from a four-star recruit. Two weeks ago, four-star wide receiver/tight end K.J. Duff from Long Island committed to the program.

Last weekend, Kaj Sanders, a top five player in New Jersey who was recently bumped to four stars by Rutgers, also committed to the Scarlet Knights.

Related

Former Rutgers goalkeeper Casey Murphy cites New Jersey roots ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup

Former Rutgers football offensive lineman Marcus Applefield opens a training facility

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire