Help on the way? Broncos’ offense could use a boost from Greg Dulcich

The Denver Broncos’ offense could use a boost.

This week, rookie tight end Greg Dulcich might be able to help.

After being drafted by the Broncos in the third round of April’s draft out of UCLA, Dulcich impressed in the spring but was then hindered by a hamstring injury for most of training camp. Denver decided to treat the injury carefully and placed Dulcich on injured reserve, giving him plenty of time to recover.

Dulcich is now healthy again and he’s expected to make his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

“From his college days, he was a very electric player and was able to separate down the field [and] stretch the field,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the tight end. “He did some really good things for us as we were here in the OTAs and a little bit of the training camp, all that stuff.”

Denver has been cautious with Dulcich so far, and the team is unlikely to give him a heavy workload on Monday, but he should be involved.

“He’s another weapon for us, and we’re excited to get him out there, but he hasn’t played a lot of football lately,” Hackett said. “So it’s going to be a slow process, and we want to be sure we work him in the right way.”’

The Broncos’ tight ends have been underwhelming through the first five games, with Albert Okwuegbunam seeming getting benched in favor of Eric Saubert, who has seven catches for 83 yards and one touchdown so far this season. Denver needs help at the position, and fans will help Dulcich can be the solution going forward.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire