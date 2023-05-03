Help Ohio State football commit Jeremiah Smith raise money for his high school team

It’s not cheap funding a high school football team and Ohio State wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith is trying to help his Chaminade Madonna raise money.

One of the most outspoken Buckeye commits on Twitter went to the platform to ask for help. The 5-star commit is using his social media presence for good, which is a refreshing sight to see.

When Smith signs he will be one of the highest-rated recruits to ever enroll at Ohio State, which says a whole lot about his playing ability. He might be an even better person.

If you can, please help out Smith’s cause in the link below and show him how much Buckeye Nation cares.

Hi! I'm raising money for Chaminade Madonna Lions Football 2023. Would you please consider donating? Thank you! https://t.co/J749YqELQu — Jeremiah Smith ✞ (@Jermiah_Smith1) May 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire