Help Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph win the Lott Trophy player of the week

When Brandon Joseph transferred from Northwestern, it was viewed as a massive win for the Notre Dame secondary. So far he’s had an up-and-down season, but it seems like the bye week helped Joseph a lot.

After not registering a tackle against North Carolina, the former All-American was all over the place against BYU. Joseph tallied six tackles and was instrumental in holding Cougar quarterback Jaren Hall to just 120 yards on the night and a very pedestrian quarterback rating of just 54.7. That effort caught the eyes of the Lott Trophy, who annual awards the best safety in the country, and Joseph is up for week six honors.

Help him out and click on the link, to vote for Joseph to win the week 6 honors from the Lott Trophy.

