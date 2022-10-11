Help needed: Former Notre Dame defensive lineman missing since Oct. 8

There is troubling news out Tuesday evening as former Notre Dame defensive lineman Ethan Johnson has been missing since Friday, Oct. 8.

Johnson was last seen in Vancouver, Wash. around the area of 5585 Evergreen Boulevard.

KPTV in Oregon reports that police have stated “Johnson suffers from traumatic brain injury as well as mental illness manifesting in schizo-effective disorder, paranoid schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder, and suffers from depression. He is supposed to be on medication, but police said it is unknown if he is current on his dosage.”

Johnson is described as 6-5, 210-pounds and has a birth mark on his left ear and a mole near his right eye.

Johnson was one of the top-rated defensive linemen nationally in the 2008 recruiting class and recorded 12.5 sacks in his Notre Dame career. He’s been open about head injuries sustained from football before.

Johnson told Rolling Stone in 2014: “Getting fired from my first job because of a concussion still leaves a bad taste in my mouth,” he says. “I went to Kansas City’s camp and I felt like I was doing alright and then I got injured. I was concussed. I was technically still concussed and still under doctor’s care when they released me. The GM and the coach said they hadn’t seen enough to keep me.”

If spotted, police ask that you don’t try to contact him, instead to reach out authorities.

Here’s to hoping for the best.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire