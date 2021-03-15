Need help with your NCAA Tournament bracket picks? Here's our experts' take on March Madness

Jim Sergent, USA TODAY
·1 min read

March Madness is upon us and it’s time to make your picks for the NCAA Tournament to dominate your bracket pool.

But after a season as crazy as what we just witnessed, from team shutdowns due to COVID-19 to blue-blood programs like Kentucky and Duke not even *making* the field of 68, we’re not quite sure who is going to cut down the nets on April 5.

But our panel of five USA TODAY Sports Network experts? They’re here to help with their full bracket predictions for the Big Dance.

See below for their full brackets, including plenty of first-round upsets (especially in the South) and a majority share of championship love for the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs.

CAPSULES FOR EVERY TEAM: East | Midwest | South | West

DON'T COUNT ON US: These teams have been ranked all season. But don't rely on them in March.

UPSET PICKS: Full list of first-round upsets March Madness that our experts picked

***

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness expert predictions: Full 2021 NCAA Tournament picks

