You can help low-income seniors

Aug. 8—A low-income senior living community at the heart of Dayton's downtown district is getting a facelift, thanks to local nonprofit St. Mary Development and global real estate firm Related Companies.

The historic Biltmore Towers is currently undergoing upgrades to reinforce its structural integrity and historic beauty. The renovations will improve the lives of the building's residents — adults with lower incomes ages 55 and older — and restore the building's beauty and permanence in the downtown corridor.

St. Mary Connect Service Coordinators are on hand to help the 230 residents by linking them to valuable services. "When residents gain access to services, such as food programs, health care, non-skilled homecare, utility assistance, health insurance access and transportation services, it allows them to maintain their independence," says Katherine S. Campbell, vice president strategic partnerships.

In addition, St. Mary coordinators act as advocates. They arrange educational programs for residents on topics such as diabetes awareness and heart health and encourage them to take responsibility for their physical health, emotional well-being, and financial security. "Unfortunately, the low-income seniors at the Biltmore Towers often don't know where or how to access the services they need," says Campbell. "Our service coordinators can make all the difference as many support services are only accessible through online applications. Most residents do not own computers or struggle to navigate the complex social services networks successfully. Just imagine if your grandparent is trying to obtain services through an online form that is multiple pages long. In addition, service coordinators are helping residents with temporary housing placements while the renovation of the building continues."

During the pandemic, service coordinators helped to relieve residents' fears and worries. Many could not access food or other essentials due to lack of transportation, a common problem for most older adults. Fear of contracting the virus also kept many from using public transportations services.

About the renovation

In 2018, Related Affordable, a division of Related Companies, took ownership of the Biltmore Towers. By August of 2020, Related Affordable enlisted the help of St. Mary Development Corporation to begin a renovation of the entire building. The renovation consists of a complete overhaul of each apartment, all common spaces, including turning the former grand ballroom into a common gathering space, and new retail areas to serve both the residents and the downtown community.

Structural renovations include new plumbing, elevators, roofing, and windows, while cosmetic upgrades include new kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, and lighting. Construction is targeted to be substantially wrapped up by the end of this year.

"We're thrilled to add this local landmark to our portfolio of high-quality affordable housing communities," says Wes Young, executive vice president with St. Mary Development Corporation. " These renovations will not only add to downtown's beautification efforts, but will improve the lives of each of the building's 230 residents."

"We know the building and its residents very well," says Natalynne Baker, vice president of resident services for St. Mary Development. "It's been rewarding to have the opportunity to improve our residents' quality of life through these substantial upgrades, and to see their gratitude and excitement along the way."

Donations from our Make a Difference readers can help.

Here's what they need — Laundry detergent — Bath and hand towels (new) — Disinfectant cleaning solutions — Clorox wipes — Pinesol — Lysol — Rubbing alcohol 91% or more — Mops — Gift cards for food (Meijer, Walmart, Kroger)

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the St. Mary Development Corporation offices at 2160 E. 5th St., Dayton, OH 45403 (located in the former Carnegie Library at 5th and Huffman). If you want to support the program financially, mail a donation to the same address or go to www.StMaryDevelopment.org to donate online.

Questions? Just email ccampbell@smdcd.org, or call (937) 277-8149, ext. 208.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group's mission.