How to Help End Hunger in America

For more than 75 years, Reynolds Brand has been celebrating the role food plays in people's lives and highlighting how food has the power to connect us and bring us joy. And since 2021, they've proudly partnered with Feeding America , a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries, and partner agencies to support people experiencing hunger. Last year alone, the Feeding America network of food banks distributed more than 5 billion meals to neighbors across the country. Everyone deserves to enjoy a meal with family, yet 1 in 10 people in America don't have regular access to meals and experience hunger. September is Hunger Action Month, a time to share and inspire everyone to join the movement to end hunger. With a new school year underway, there's no better time than the present to ensure all families have access to nourishing meals. In addition, mealtime throughout the school year can be stress-free when you use Reynolds products for easier meal prep, cooking, and clean-up with recipes like breakfast burritos, baked cookies, or one-pot chili. Reynolds, known for creating products that make mealtimes easier, like Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds Kitchens Parchment Paper, and Slow Cooker Liners, has partnered with Feeding America to help end hunger in the United States. And to make sure families have access to nutritious food. This year alone, they are helping to provide 3 million meals to families and children facing hunger. You can also make a difference. For each purchase you make of any Reynolds item between September 23 and September 30, one meal* will be provided to Feeding America to help neighbors experiencing hunger. Just $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of partner food banks. They have made it super simple for you to participate. You can purchase any Reynolds item by scanning the QR code on the screen or by visiting reynoldsbrands.com/mealdonation . You can set up purchases and save items to lists or add to your cart to buy between September 23 and September 30. For in-store purchases, simply buy your products. For more info, visit feedingamerica.org and ReynoldsBrands.com/MealDonation . *Meal Claim: $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of partner food banks.