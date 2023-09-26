Help Earl Morris celebrate 90 years

Sep. 26—The public is invited to a 90th birthday celebration for hall of fame basketball coach Earl Morris on Thursday at Burningtree Country Club.

The celebration is from 4 to 7 p.m. A program that includes a cutting of the birthday cake is scheduled for between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

Members of Morris' 1970 state championship team at Decatur are hosting the event. For more information, contact Wally Terry (256-227-4012) or Roger Ferrell (256-653-5087).

Morris played on Union Hill's 1950 state championship team. He coached Austinville to three state championships in the 1950s. He also coached at Danville and Brewer. He's a member of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame and the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame.

