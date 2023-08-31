Helmut Marko reveals team he would accept ending Red Bull’s unbeaten streak

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko. Canada June 2023. Credit: Alamy

If any team is to snap Red Bull’s undefeated F1 2023 run, then their advisor Helmut Marko could stomach Ferrari doing so on home soil.

We are now 13 rounds into the F1 2023 campaign and no team has yet found an answer for Red Bull, the Austrian outfit picking up every grand prix and sprint victory on offer.

Max Verstappen has claimed 11 of those and knows that victory at the Italian Grand Prix will see him set a new record of 10 grand prix wins in a row, having matched Sebastian Vettel’s record last time out at Zandvoort.

Can Ferrari defeat Red Bull at Monza?

The unbeaten season in Formula 1 has never been accomplished, but with only nine rounds of F1 2023 remaining, that achievement is growing more realistic with each passing grand prix and Red Bull win.

In Marko’s opinion, it is going to take a major dose of bad luck for Verstappen to be defeated before the season is over, but he was asked by oe24 which team he would be most accepting of seeing deny Red Bull the undefeated F1 2023?

And considering that Formula 1 has now descended on Monza, the home race for Ferrari where the Tifosi pack out the grandstands, Marko could live with Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz putting Ferrari back on the top step of the podium in front of their loyal fanbase.

“For that to happen, Max would have to have a technical defect,” said Marko on the prospect of Red Bull being beaten in F1 2023.

“But if we are beaten, then I would somehow begrudge Ferrari that, especially in Monza.”

Marko then understandably was pressed on whether he feels Red Bull are going to go undefeated in F1 2023, and while he admits the achievement is looking more and more likely, to his previous point, he knows bad luck can soon strike in Formula 1.

“In the meantime I also think it’s quite possible,” said Marko when put to him that more and more insiders are backing Red Bull to win every grand prix in F1 2023.

“On the other hand, something can always happen.”

Red Bull are almost certain to retain the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles, with Verstappen 138 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez, while Red Bull hold a buffer of 285 points over closest rival Mercedes.

