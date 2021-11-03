Helmet Stripe Game: What is Penn State's new football fan gimmick for Michigan?
Penn State is calling for a near-White Out for its upcoming home game against Michigan.
The key Big Ten match-up on Nov. 13 (start time still to be determined) is now being labeled as the "helmet stripe game," according to a university announcement.
All fans attending are being asked to wear white — except those in the 50-yard line sections (EEU, EE, WE, WEU). They are being urged to wear blue.
The idea, of course, is to make Beaver Stadium resemble a giant Penn State helmet.
This game had previously been marketed as a student-section White Out event.
The Nittany Lions beat Auburn, 28-20, in a full-stadium White Out on Sept. 18. They also defeated Indiana in an Oct. 2 "Stripe Out" game.
Before the first-ever "Helmet Stripe Game," the Lions will try to break a three-game losing streak Saturday at Maryland. They are still a double-digit favorite against the 5-3 Terps.
