Helmet Stripe Game: What is Penn State's new football fan gimmick for Michigan?

Penn State is calling for a near-White Out for its upcoming home game against Michigan.

The key Big Ten match-up on Nov. 13 (start time still to be determined) is now being labeled as the "helmet stripe game," according to a university announcement.

All fans attending are being asked to wear white — except those in the 50-yard line sections (EEU, EE, WE, WEU). They are being urged to wear blue.

The idea, of course, is to make Beaver Stadium resemble a giant Penn State helmet.

This game had previously been marketed as a student-section White Out event.

Penn State takes the field for their NCAA college football game against Indiana amidst a "Stripeout" crowd at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

The Nittany Lions beat Auburn, 28-20, in a full-stadium White Out on Sept. 18. They also defeated Indiana in an Oct. 2 "Stripe Out" game.

Before the first-ever "Helmet Stripe Game," the Lions will try to break a three-game losing streak Saturday at Maryland. They are still a double-digit favorite against the 5-3 Terps.

