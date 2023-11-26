Helmet stickers for UNC’s letdown at NC State
There’s not much positive to say about UNC’s regular-season finale on Saturday night.
The Tar Heels lost to NC State, 39-20, scoring most of their points in garbage time. UNC star running back Omarion Hampton never got going, while quarterback Drake Maye was highly inefficient through the air.
Saturday was Carolina’s third straight loss to its greatest football rival, a now, one-sided series that becomes less of a rivalry with results like Saturday’s. I thought the Tar Heels would at least show up and make it competitive, but they sorely lacked that fight.
Give credit to the Wolfpack, who played one of their most complete games of 2023. In its fifth-straight win, dual-threat quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Six different ball-carriers combined for 170 yards and another score.
Even in the disappointing result for Carolina, there were a couple players who shined.
Cedric Gray
In a battle of the ACC’s top two linebackers, UNC’s Cedric Gray gave NC State’s Payton Wilson a good fight.
Gray led all players with 17 tackles – six of the solo variety and one for loss, plus he added half a sack.
Wilson racked up 15 tackles, including two for loss, plus he sacked Drake Maye once.
Antavious Lane
Antavious Lane was one of the very few Tar Heels who played well defensively, as he recorded 12 tackles. He and Cedric Gray gave UNC two, double-digit tacklers, while Payton Wilson was the only player to reach 10 for NC State.
Drake Maye...on the ground
For the first time against Minnesota, Drake Maye threw multiple interceptions in a game. He didn’t complete a single pass in the opening quarter.
Where Maye struggled in his passing performance (254 yards and two passing touchdowns), he made up for on the ground.
Maye led all rushers on Saturday night, carrying the ball nine times for 106 yards. This was his first 100-yard outing of the season.
John Copenhaver
John Copenhaver, one of UNC’s three starting-caliber tight ends, caught five passes for a touchdown and a season-high 64 yards.
This was Copenhaver’s first score since Carolina’s 59-7 win over Campbell.
British Brooks...in the passing game
British Brooks started this season as Carolina’s starting running back.
On Saturday night, he led UNC with six catches.