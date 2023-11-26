Helmet stickers for UNC’s letdown at NC State

There’s not much positive to say about UNC’s regular-season finale on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels lost to NC State, 39-20, scoring most of their points in garbage time. UNC star running back Omarion Hampton never got going, while quarterback Drake Maye was highly inefficient through the air.

Saturday was Carolina’s third straight loss to its greatest football rival, a now, one-sided series that becomes less of a rivalry with results like Saturday’s. I thought the Tar Heels would at least show up and make it competitive, but they sorely lacked that fight.

Give credit to the Wolfpack, who played one of their most complete games of 2023. In its fifth-straight win, dual-threat quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Six different ball-carriers combined for 170 yards and another score.

Even in the disappointing result for Carolina, there were a couple players who shined.

Cedric Gray

Nov 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Delbert Mimms III (34) runs against North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

In a battle of the ACC’s top two linebackers, UNC’s Cedric Gray gave NC State’s Payton Wilson a good fight.

Gray led all players with 17 tackles – six of the solo variety and one for loss, plus he added half a sack.

Wilson racked up 15 tackles, including two for loss, plus he sacked Drake Maye once.

Antavious Lane

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Antavious Lane (1) reacts after a defensive stop against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Antavious Lane was one of the very few Tar Heels who played well defensively, as he recorded 12 tackles. He and Cedric Gray gave UNC two, double-digit tacklers, while Payton Wilson was the only player to reach 10 for NC State.

Drake Maye...on the ground

Nov 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Davin Vann (1) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time against Minnesota, Drake Maye threw multiple interceptions in a game. He didn’t complete a single pass in the opening quarter.

Where Maye struggled in his passing performance (254 yards and two passing touchdowns), he made up for on the ground.

Maye led all rushers on Saturday night, carrying the ball nine times for 106 yards. This was his first 100-yard outing of the season.

John Copenhaver

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end John Copenhaver (81) celebrates with tight end Bryson Nesbit (18) after catching a two point conversion in the second overtime at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

John Copenhaver, one of UNC’s three starting-caliber tight ends, caught five passes for a touchdown and a season-high 64 yards.

This was Copenhaver’s first score since Carolina’s 59-7 win over Campbell.

British Brooks...in the passing game

Nov 4, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back British Brooks (24) with the ball as Campbell Fighting Camels linebacker CJ Tillman (0) and safety Ed Dennis (44) and linebacker Jack Wilkes (12) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

British Brooks started this season as Carolina’s starting running back.

On Saturday night, he led UNC with six catches.

