Helmet Stickers for UNC Football’s season-altering loss against UVA

Undefeated, one of the best quarterbacks in the nation and an opponent it should easily beat.

All was set up for the UNC football team to dominate UVA on Saturday and keep its Top-10 ranking, something it has not become accustomed to often.

Yet, as we’ve seen so many times with a ranked Tar Heels program, disappointment set in.

Carolina quarterback Drake Maye threw his lone interception of the contest with just seconds left, sealing the 31-27 UVA win that will almost surely send UNC tumbling from the Top 20.

Carolina appeared to score a tie-breaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, only for it to be wiped out by a holding penalty. UNC had to settle for a field goal, which appeared to be the momentum shift UVA needed for its shocking upset.

There’s not many positives to take away from this upsetting – but unsurprising – defeat. Every time Carolina seems to touch the Top 10, chaos ensues. Just see the 2021 season-opener at Virginia Tech – UNC was ranked 10th, then left Tar Heel Nation in utter disappointment.

Yet despite the defeat, there were some positive takeaways, even though it might not seem like it. The defeat is fresh in our minds, so we’re still voicing our frustrations at UNC’s season taking a complete 180.

Devontez Walker

Oct 21, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) tries to make a catch against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The one player who actually gave UNC a chance to beat UVA was star wide receiver Devontez Walker.

The Tar Heels’ top wideout caught 11 passes, second to only UVA’s Malik Washington, for a game-high 146 yards and one touchdown. Walker almost had a fourth-quarter touchdown, only for a holding penalty to wipe it out.

Since recording just 46 receiving yards in his 2023 debut against Syracuse, Walker now has 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in consecutive games.

Walker is a super selfless player, but there’s no doubt he’s likely dejected about last night’s loss.W

Omarion Hampton

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) carries the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

He didn’t find the end zone, but UNC running back Omarion Hampton delivered his third 100-yard night of the season against UVA.

Hampton carried the rock 19 times for 112 yards, registering nearly six yards per carry.

It’s hard to believe that with Hampton’s impressive ground output, he didn’t find the end zone. Instead, it was UVA’s running game who gashed the Tar Heels’ horrendous defense for 228 rushing yards.

Bryson Nesbit

Oct 21, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Bryson Nesbit (18) runs after a catch as Virginia Cavaliers safety Jonas Sanker (20) forces him out of bounds in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Bryson Nesbit recorded UNC’s top highlight play, catching a Maye pass and taking it 62 yards to the house.

We said before the game how Carolina needed to involve its tight ends in the passing game – it almost paid off.

Nesbit now leads the tight end room with 273 season receiving yards and three touchdowns, tied with wide receiver Kobe Paysour for second on the Heels.

Noah Burnette

Sep 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Noah Burnette (98) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Cole Maynard (92) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the loss to UVA that ended UNC’s chances at the College Football Playoff, Carolina’s kicking game continued thriving, thanks to now-starting kicker Noah Burnette.

With the game tied at 14 late in the second quarter, Burnette hit a 43-yarder to give UNC a 17-14 lead heading into halftime. Burnette also opened the fourth-quarter scoring, giving Carolina a 27-24 advantage on a 27-yarder, for its lone points of the final frame.

Burnette also converted on all three of his extra points. He’s now a perfect 32-for-32 on kicks this year, converting 11 field goals and 21 extra points.

Armani Chatman

Oct 21, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Armani Chatman (9) celebrates with defensive back Antavious Lane (1) after intercepting a Virginia Cavaliers pass in the end zone in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

UNC’s defense got exposed last night.

Making matters worst, it was against one of the ACC’s worst offensive teams in UVA.

One player who actually showed out, though, was Virginia Tech transfer Armani Chatman. He picked off a Tony Muskett pass with one hand, extend Carolina’s streak to six consecutive games with an interception.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire