Helmet stickers for UNC-Clemson football

UNC had to play arguably its toughest opponent of 2023 last night – it resulted in a 31-21 loss at Clemson.

The Tar Heels haven’t beaten the Tigers since 2010 overall, but also since 2001 in Clemson. For reference, that’s before the invention of smartphones and smart TVs.

If you take away the three UNC turnovers, including the two first-half, red zone fumbles, UNC enters halftime with a lead and, possibly, escapes Clemson with a win. Carolina quarterback Drake Maye didn’t play awful, but had his worst game of the season with just 209 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception. UNC’s ground game continued thriving, with star sophomore running back Omarion Hampton rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tar Heels’ ACC Championship Game chances were pretty much over before yesterday began, but they would’ve still been alive with a Miami win. UNC would’ve also had to beat Clemson, a team it seems to struggle with just as much as Georgia Tech.

Despite the loss, there were some positive takeaways. I know it might not seem like it after a loss, as we all want to focus on what went wrong, which I do a lot myself.

Carolina still has the opportunity to notch back-to-back 9-win seasons, something it hasn’t done since 1996-1997. The Tar Heels have to play rival N.C. State, an opponent it has struggled against as of late, on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Omarion Hampton

Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter (0) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) tackle North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

I know the Heisman Trophy is primarily a quarterback award, but please consider Omarion Hampton.

The Tar Heels’ star sophomore running back, despite UNC’s 31-21 loss at Clemson on Saturday, rushed for 178 yards and two scores on just 19 carries.

Not only was this Hampton’s sixth-consecutive game with over 100 rushing yards, but it also moved him into a tie – atop the FBS leaderboard – with Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II. The two back now both have 1,414 rushing yards.

In Carolina history, Hampton now sits third in all-time, single-season rushing yards. He now just has Elijah Hood (1,463 in 2015) and Don McCauley (1,720 in 1970) to pass, a goal I see very achievable with the Wolfpack and a Bowl Game coming up.

J.J. Jones

Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver J.J. Jones (5) celebrates with wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) after making a touchdown catch against Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s give it up for UNC starting wide receiver J.J. Jones, the junior from Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Jones, second on the Tar Heels with 596 receiving yards, only had one touchdown before the Clemson game.

He caught his second touchdown at the 4:31 mark in the first quarter, giving UNC a short-lived, 6-0 lead. Jones was the only receiver Drake Maye threw a touchdown pass too.

First-quarter defense

Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) runs the ball for a 33 yard touchdown against North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Shutting a team out in any quarter is a tough task, particularly in an offensive-minded sport like college football.

If you’re the UNC defense, shutting out a team becomes that much more difficult.

The Tar Heels actually held Clemson scoreless in the first quarter of Saturday’s game, giving themselves a chance to put a stamp on things and really dominate from the start. Offensive turnovers, however, doomed that chance.

Antavious Lane

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Antavious Lane (1) reacts after a defensive stop against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Despite UNC’s defense allowing 466 yards, there was a young man who shined on defense – Georgia State transfer Antavious Lane.

The graduate transfer notched eight tackles, including two of UNC’s six tackles for loss. He also deflected one of two passes among the Tar Heel defenders.

It’s common to see names like Cedric Gray and Kaimon Rucker dominating the defense, but always welcomed when someone else steps up.

Tom Maginess

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MAY 22: Tom Maginness poses during a training session at the Prokick training facilities in Box Hill, on May 22, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Prokick Australia provides athletes with preparation ahead of joining American Football teams in the United States of America. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Punters don’t always get the love, but they are crucial in determining the opponent’s field position.

UNC’s Tom Maginness, the punter from Down Under, punter five times for 210 yards in the loss to Clemson. His longest punt was 49 yards, but most impressive was that three of his punts landed inside the Tigers’ 20-yard line.

