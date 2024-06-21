‘Helmet catch’ voted best play in Giants history

The New York Giants held their “Giants 100: A Night With Legends” at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night to celebrate their century-long history as an NFL franchise.

One of the features was revealing the greatest play in the team’s history. No surprise here as David Tyree’s “helmet catch” in Super Bowl XLII was the runaway winner.

Just revealed at “A Night With Legends” the Helmet Catch is the greatest play in Giants history 🏆#Giants100 pic.twitter.com/JMZ7ioQOeK — New York Giants (@Giants) June 21, 2024

The play was voted tops over many other signature moments including: Victor Cruz’s 99-yard touchdown catch and run against the Jets in 2011; the Eli Manning-to-Mario Manningham “down the sideline” connection in Super Bowl XLVI and Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-handed touchdown catch on Sunday Night Football in 2014.

Tyree was on hand for the festivities on Thursday night and commented on his catch being voted tops in the team’s history.

David Tyree on having the greatest play in Giants history 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WqbBCKk8iP — New York Giants (@Giants) June 21, 2024

The man who threw the pass, future Hall of Famer Eli Manning, waxed comical when describing the play.

Eli Manning breaks down The Helmet Catch, like only Eli can with jabs at just about everyone, including himself #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/VoIoe6tbOO — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 21, 2024

Forever a classic.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire