Hellweg's goal not enough as Clinton falls to Muscatine

May 6—CLINTON — Clinton senior Jace Hellweg scored a goal for the River Kings on Monday night but it was not enough as they fell to Muscatine.

The Muskies were hot in the first half, started by Calin Duggan and Jagger Johnson who scored the first two goals. Senior Gavin Brookhart also added two goals of his own to help propel Muscatine to a seven goal first half.

In the second half Muscatine scored one goal to make it 8-0 but the Kings defense held strong.

Hellweg broke away in the final seconds and was able to get a goal on Senior Night and get the Kings on the scoreboard 8-1.

Clinton is now 0-12 on the year and will host North Scott on Thursday evening.