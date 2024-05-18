Hellsten's departure leaves UNH looking for a goalie

May 17—The University of New Hampshire men's hockey team needs a goalie.

Jakob Hellsten and Tyler Muszelik, the top two netminders for the Wildcats last season when they won 20 games for the first time in 10 years, have left the program.

Hellsten, a Ljusdal, Sweden, native named to the Mike Richter Award watch list last year, signed this week with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League.

Muszelik, a 2022 Florida Panthers draft pick, joined fellow Hockey East program Connecticut via the transfer portal.

Another UNH goalie, Jeremy Forman, who did not play last year, has entered the transfer portal.

"Whether it's a freshman or a transfer, we're going to try to bring in the best goalie," said sixth-year UNH coach Mike Souza, who received a three-year extension in March. "We want competition at every position and the goaltender's no different."

UNH's only transfer-portal addition so far is goaltender Jared Whale, who started at the University of Alaska Anchorage as a sophomore last year. Whale posted a 10-12-1 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. The Calgary, Alberta, native shut out both Wisconsin, an NCAA tournament team, and Providence College last season.

Hellsten, UNH's starter for most of last season, finished with a 15-12-1 record, 2.04 goals-against average (seventh-best in the country) and .909 save percentage last season.

Muszelik went 5-3-0 with a 3.38 goals-against average and .874 save percentage last year.

The Wildcats (20-15-1) were fourth in the nation in shots allowed per game (23.5) and 46th in team save percentage (.895).

Jenson, Reid will return

Souza said UNH will return its defensive core from last year, highlighted by seniors Nikolai Jenson and Luke Reid returning thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility extension.

The defensive unit will be joined by incoming freshman Josh Player, who played this past season for the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League.

"The thing that the fifth year — the COVID year — has done is it's allowed for us to have Luke Reid and Nik Jenson return," Souza said, "which gives us two veteran defensemen that have been through a lot, that are experienced and that are guys that we feel are top defenders in Hockey East. ... We're very fortunate that they wanted to come back."

Alex Gagne, a junior defenseman from Bedford, will serve as UNH's captain for a second straight season next year.

Forward thinking

UNH returns nearly its entire forward group, led by its leading scorer last year, Ryan Conmy.

Conmy, a sixth-round pick by the Los Angeles Kings last year, made an immediate impact in his freshman season, leading the team in points (31) and goals (14).

Conmy, who will attend a Kings development camp at the end of June, said he didn't really think about leaving Durham to go pro. "Still got a lot to prove individually and as a team," he said.

Conmy, of Alexandria, Virginia, said the Kings have talked with him about working to improve his puck protection and adding muscle. Souza said that he and his staff also talked with Conmy about getting stronger this offseason.

"He's a kid who is threatening every time he's on the ice to score," Souza said. "He's got an NHL release, doesn't get enough credit for being as competitive as he is and then he plays with great pace and has a great motor. Having him another year older, stronger, wiser, we think he could really establish himself as a top player not only in our league but nationally."

Sophomore Stiven Sardarian (seven goals, seven assists), who has transferred to Northern Michigan University, is the only forward UNH has currently lost not due to graduation. Senior forwards Cam Gendron and Nick Cafarelli, though, are both reportedly in the transfer portal.

UNH's other two incoming freshmen are twin brothers.

Ryan and Connor MacPherson, both forwards from Windsor, Ontario, will both join the Wildcats after playing in the British Columbia Hockey League.

Ryan, a Philadelphia Flyers sixth-round pick last year, had 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 54 games for the Penticton Vees this season. Connor had 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in as many games for the Vees.

Souza said he expects the MacPhersons and Player to contribute right away.

UNH's returners, Souza said, feel they were close to an NCAA tournament berth last year and have a strong desire to earn that next season.

With that returning group being so big, Souza said he and his staff plan to hit the ground running once practices begin.

"The overall competitive spirit of our team is what I thought was a great separator for us from maybe years past," Souza said. "I don't see any reason for that changing."

