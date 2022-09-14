Hello, Milwaukee: Truck Series returns to Milwaukee Mile for 2023 playoff race

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has a new (old) name for the 2023 season and beyond. The unveiling of the 2023 national series schedules on Wednesday revealed a new (old) track on the docket as well.

The Truck Series will return to the heralded Milwaukee Mile, which has hosted 34 NASCAR national series races over the years, but not one since 2009. Better yet, the mile oval will host a playoff race on Aug. 27 — the second event in the postseason’s Round of 10, sandwiched between the opener at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and the round closer at Kansas Speedway.

“I think it’s going to be a great event,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development & Strategy Ben Kennedy told NASCAR.com. “It’s something new and different and kind of a bit of a throwback for us as well. If you go back and look at the history of racing at Milwaukee Mile, it’s lengthy and it’s put on some really exciting races. We’re really excited about that.”

The Truck Series previously logged 15 races in Brew City during a consecutive span from 1995-2009.

Four-time series champion Ron Hornaday Jr. won the last race there, on June 20, 2009. He bested a field that included Todd Bodine, Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter, all of whom competed in at least one Truck Series race this year — and Crafton made the playoffs.

Milwaukee Mile was one of the biggest changes on the 2023 schedule for the ‘Tough Trucks‘ — the series will also join the NASCAR Cup Series stars for All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The Truck Series race is scheduled for Saturday, May 20.