Hello, LeBron: The Lakers' championship odds just soared

LeBron James (Gregory Shamus via AP)

Here’s something fans haven’t heard in a while: The Los Angeles Lakers are now among the favorites to become NBA champions next season.

LeBron James and the Lakers agreed to a 4-year deal worth $154 million on Sunday evening, and Vegas was quick to update the odds accordingly:





The Lakers might want to add another big name or two (*cough* Kawhi *cough*) if they want to overtake the Golden State Warriors on this list, but being right up there with GSW and the Houston Rockets has got to feel pretty good. And the Cleveland Cavaliers at 500/1 … ouch. Seems pretty accurate though.

Prior to this weekend, the Lakers were given 20/1 odds by Westgate LV Superbook:

2018-19 NBA Championship Warriors 5/4

Rockets 7/2

76ers 7/2

Celtics 8/1

Lakers 20/1

Heat 20/1

Spurs 25/1

Cavaliers 30/1

Raptors 40/1

Jazz 60/1

Thunder 60/1

Trail Blazers 80/1

Pelicans 80/1

Timberwolves 80/1

Nuggets 100/1

Knicks 100/1

Pacers 100/1

Clippers 100/1

Wizards 100/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) June 2, 2018





