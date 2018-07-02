Hello, LeBron: The Lakers' championship odds just soared

Melissa Caskey
Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/players/3704/" data-ylk="slk:LeBron James">LeBron James</a> (Gregory Shamus via AP)
LeBron James (Gregory Shamus via AP)

Here’s something fans haven’t heard in a while: The Los Angeles Lakers are now among the favorites to become NBA champions next season.

LeBron James and the Lakers agreed to a 4-year deal worth $154 million on Sunday evening, and Vegas was quick to update the odds accordingly:


The Lakers might want to add another big name or two (*cough* Kawhi *cough*) if they want to overtake the Golden State Warriors on this list, but being right up there with GSW and the Houston Rockets has got to feel pretty good. And the Cleveland Cavaliers at 500/1 … ouch. Seems pretty accurate though.

Prior to this weekend, the Lakers were given 20/1 odds by Westgate LV Superbook:


More from Yahoo Sports:
Chris Paul agrees to max deal with Rockets over 4 years: report
Toothless Spain breaks passing record but crashes out of World Cup
Baseball’s best holiday is here: Bobby Bonilla Day
Russia fined after fans display Neo-Nazi banner at World Cup

What to Read Next