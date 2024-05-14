Hello, Canada: Lindenmuth to face ex-world champ in Montreal

May 13—When visiting the city of Montreal for the first time, that visitor — any visitor — would be advised to invest in a guidebook.

But, while in Montreal, Bosque Farms professional boxer Katherine Lindenmuth will have no trouble finding the reason for her visit: former world champion Kim Clavel.

The reverse is true as well. These are two fighters with only one gear: forward.

Who's going to back up? That's the question.

Lindenmuth (6-2, two knockouts) and Clavel (18-2, three KOs) are scheduled for a 10-round light flyweight bout on Thursday night at Montreal Casino.

For Clavel, Thursday's fight represents an opportunity to get closer to another world title shot.

After defeating Mexico's Yesenia Gomez for the WBC world light flyweight (108-pound) title in July 2022, Clavel lost the title some five months later to another Mexican fighter, Yesica Nery Plata, by close but unanimous decision.

Last October, in a bid for the IBF and WBO world light flyweight belts, Clavel lost by split decision — an outcome the French Canadian fighter bitterly contested — to Argentina's Evelin Nazarena Bermudez.

For Lindenmuth, with no title at stake, a victory over a former world champion would alert more of the boxing world to her presence as a serious player at both light flyweight and minimumweight (105 pounds).

"I get 10 rounds (for the first time)," Lindenmuth said during an interview at Rosales Karate & Kickboxing, where she trains with coach Tony Rosales. "I get to go to Canada and I get to beat the No. 5 (in the world, as ranked by boxrec.com) in light fly. ... It just sets (the bar) higher for more opportunities, and it's gonna make me tougher.

"I feel this is gonna be a very tough fight."

No betting line has been posted for Clavel-Lindenmuth, but the New Mexico boxer will step into the ring on Thursday as a decided underdog — vastly overmatched, at least, in terms of professional fights (20 compared to eight) and rounds (153 compared to 39).

Clavel has gone the 10-round distance six times. Lindenmuth has gone as many rounds as eight only once, in a bout she lost by unanimous decision to Yadira Bustillos by unanimous decision in September of last year.

Yet, Lindenmuth — having done her training at some 5,000-foot elevation and fighting at near-sea level in Montreal — believes conditioning will work in her favor.

Training runs of 6 miles, often with amateur boxer and Rosales teammate Alexa Garrobo, are frequent. Lindenmuth finished second in her 30-34 age group and fourth among women overall in the recent Run for the Zoo 5K with a time of 22 minutes, 4 seconds.

"My conditioning is on point," she said. "... I foresee it going the distance, but I see my battery being more charged. (Clavel) gets a little tired in the 10th round and backs up a little bit.

"Our mindset is that if she throws, I'll throw more. If she goes hard, I'll go harder."

In Montreal, Lindenmuth will be facing a popular fighter, fighting in her hometown. She takes encouragement, though, in that Clavel lost two close, competitive fights, to Nery Plata and Nazarena Bermudez, in front of her home fans.

Only two of Clavel's 20 pro fights have taken place outside of Canada.

"They keep her home with the home crowd, and it does make a difference," Lindenmuth said. "I have a home crowd here (in Albuquerque), and it definitely gives me interest.

"But I'm not shy about being way undercard and being the unfavored. I was like that with Lorraine (Villalobos, a Los Angeles fighter Lindenmuth defeated in the LA area), and I went out and surprised them."

Clearly, storied French Canadian promoter Yvon Michel is not flying Lindenmuth to Montreal thinking she'll win.

"I'm on that B side that's just supposed to pad (Clavel's record), kind of prep her up for another title," Lindenmuth said.

"(But) I feel I have what it takes."

THE FIGHTING TOURIST: Hers is a business trip, but Lindenmuth nonetheless is thrilled to be visiting one of North America's most historic cities.

"I got my passport, like, a year-and-a-half ago because we had a possible opportunity to go overseas (for a fight)," she said. "With that falling through, I have my passport and now I get to go put a stamp in it."

NEW DIGS: Rosales has moved his gym from a strip mall on Lomas NE to a more spacious, freestanding building on Edith NE. It's large enough, he said, to accommodate seating for martial-arts shows.

The surrounding neighborhood, he said, has been pleased with the beautification efforts he's undertaken in converting a former Circle K convenience store.

Rosales also has a gym in Los Lunas, where Lindenmuth still spends time and where she began her martial-arts training years ago.