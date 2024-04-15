Hellen Obiri Wins Women’s Boston Marathon in Unreleased On Running Sneaker

Kenyan runner Hellen Obiri won the Boston Marathon women’s race for the second year in a row while wearing an unreleased running sneaker from On.

With an official time of 2:22:37, Obiri first woman to defend her title in Boston since fellow Kenyan Catherine Ndereba in 2004 and 2005. She also won the 2023 New York City Marathon as part of a breakout year for the 34-year-old mother.

Little is known about the On running sneaker Obiri wore, as it’s still in development. Without laces, it appears to be different than the unreleased CloudTri 1 that Obiri wore for her two World Marathon Major wins in 2023. That shoe has also been a source of intrigue among runners, as few details have surfaced about it either.

Hellen Obiri of Kenya takes first place in the women’s professional field during the 128th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 15, 2024. The marathon includes around 30,000 athletes from 129 countries running the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston, Massachusetts. The event is the world’s oldest annually run marathon. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) AFP via Getty Images

Obiri has been running for On since 2022, having previously been a Nike athlete for 11 years. She also moved to the United States from Kenya that same year to train with On Athletics Club in Boulder, Colo.

At the time of the switch, she told Kenyan newspaper The Standard: “Running is a business, and in business, decisions have to be made, Nike supported me for 11 years. They gave me the best support but On Brand came on board and gave me an exciting proposal and I had to accept it. Nike supported me on the track and I produced the best results. I’m so grateful for their support, but On will give me another opportunity to excel in my marathon venture.”

Ethiopian runner Sisay Lemma won the Boston Marathon men’s race while wearing the Adidas Adio Pro Evo 1.

