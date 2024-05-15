Helleloid, Schmidt power Parkston Rays past Bankers at Cadwell Park

May 14—MITCHELL — Behind powerful performances from Jake Helleloid and Jonah Schmidt, the Parkston Rays churned out their third win in a row with a 8-2 victory over the Plankinton Bankers in amateur baseball action on Tuesday night at Cadwell Park.

Helleloid set the tone on the mound, hurling six shutout innings in his second start of the season to earn his first win of the campaign. During the outing, Helleloid recorded 16 of 18 outs via strikeout while allowing one hit and three walks. Dylan Soulek provided the final three innings in relief, striking out six and yielding three hits, one walk and one earned run.

At the plate, Schmidt helped kick-start the Rays' offense with a three-run home run to left field in the fourth inning, plating Seth Muth and Soulek for a 4-0 lead. In the fifth, Schmidt drew a bases-loaded walk to push across his fourth run of the contest.

Caleb Titze and Ty Neugebauer each added one hit and one run batted in for Parkston. Despite four plate appearances, Logan Heidinger finished without an official at-bat, as he drew a pair of walks and was twice hit by a pitch. In all, seven Rays reached base safely multiple times, aided by 14 walks.

Griffin Tobin, Teegan Schlimgen, Blaine Bohr and Austin Hauge each had one base knock for the Bankers, with Bohr and Hauge providing one RBI apiece. Thomas Stange struck out four batters with two hits and no walks allowed in a three-inning start.

Plankinton (0-1) hosts Mount Vernon, another Sunshine League foe, on Thursday in its next action. The Rays (3-2) are back at The Pond for the all-Parkston clash against the Mudcats on Sunday.

* Peyton Nash smashed a pair of home runs, including a fifth-inning grand slam, in a five-RBI outing, boosting Dimock/Emery to a 9-2 win over 2023 state runner-up Lesterville. Nash and Chase Arend each had three hits, while Josh Engquist earned the pitching victory.

* A nine-run third-inning outburst carried Mount Vernon to an 11-4 victory at Menno. Austin Graves led picked up three hits and scored three runs, as Daniel Laufman and Seth Altwine drove in three runs each. Including Graves and Laufman, five Mustangs had multiple hits. For Menno, Macon Oplinger finished with three hits and one RBI, and Brayden Sattler had two RBIs.