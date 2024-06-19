Hellas Verona Star Set to Complete Lazio Move in Coming Days – The Figures Revealed

Hellas Verona attacker Tijjani Noslin is reportedly on the cusp of completing a transfer to Lazio, as Marco Baroni is keen to reunite with his pupil in the Italian capital.

The well-traveled Dutchman became an instant hit at the Stadio Bentegodi following his January switch from Fortuna Sittard. He immediately cemented himself as the club’s ultimate talisman, spearheading the club’s charge towards survival following a massive mid-season overhaul. The 24-year-old contributed with five goals and four assists in 17 Serie A appearances.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, the talks between Lazio and Verona for Noslin have intensified, with the two club presidents Claudio Lotito and Maurizio Setti in constant talks. The source expects the Biancocelesti to close the operation in a matter of days.

Lazio Set To Complete Move For Tijjani Noslin

As the journalist explains, Baroni considers Noslin as a primary objective and would love to collaborate with the Dutch attacker once move. Noslin is originally a winger, but played as a centre-forward under the guidance of the new Lazio coach last season.

While Verona signed the striker for just €3 million only six months ago, they are now set to register a massive windfall, as Pedullà expects the move to cost Lazio circa €15M.

The report adds that the negotiations for Noslin are independent from talks over Juan Cabal, the Verona left-back that Lazio admire. The capital side will later decide whether to launch an onslaught for the 23-year-old Colombian.