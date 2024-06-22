Hellas Verona Pressure Lazio to Close Deal for Talented Winger

Lazio are struggling to agree a deal with Hellas Verona for Tijjani Noslin and now the clock is ticking as the end of the month approaches.

The Biancocelesti are looking to bolster their frontline following the departure of Felipe Anderson and the Dutch winger quickly emerged as one of their primary candidates, proving an exciting figure during his six months in Veneto.

More Stories / Lazio Transfer News

Hellas Verona Pressure Lazio to Close Deal for Talented Winger

22 Jun 2024, 7:00

Lazio Agree Deal for Hatayspor Midfielder & Push to Finalise Transfer

22 Jun 2024, 6:00

Lazio Face Uphill Battle for Intriguing Gent Left Back

22 Jun 2024, 5:00

Noslin shined at Hellas Verona under new Lazio coach Marco Baroni, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 17 appearances, attracting the attention of president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Angelo Fabiani.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24), Hellas Verona president Maurizio Setti has set an €18 million price tag on Noslin and has told his Lazio counterpart Lotito to close out a deal by the end of June.

At the moment, the Biancocelesti’s best offer is €10 million plus €3 million in add-ons and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro in exchange, which hasn’t convinced the Gialloblu.