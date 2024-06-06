Hellas Verona Coach in Pole Position for Lazio Job

Hellas Verona coach Marco Baroni is reportedly in pole position to take on the Lazio job following the shock resignation of Igor Tudor.

The Biancocelesti are in a state of chaos following the events of recent days, which has seen the Croatian coach depart from his role in the Italian capital after failing to find common ground with club president Claudio Lotito.

Lazio now find themselves without a head coach or project just weeks ahead of the summer transfer window, leaving the club in a difficult spot ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. They’ve already secured qualification to the Europa League, giving them a strong foundation for the new season.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Lazio have identified Baroni as their leading candidate to take on the job in Rome following Tudor’s resignation, appreciating his work with Hellas Verona.

The 60-year-old coach guided the Gialloblu to a 13th place finish in the league, comfortably away from the relegation zone.