Advertisement
Breaking news:

Lakers reportedly hiring ex-NBA player JJ Redick as head coach

'He'll be worth a fortune soon' - your views on Boyd's new deal

BBC
·1 min read
Your views image
[BBC]

We asked for your views on youngster Fletcher Boyd committing his future to Aberdeen.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Kieran: Very pleased. He is pacey, scores goals and will be worth a fortune soon.

Anon: He is undoubtedly an investment for the future. Too many promising prospects have left for the Old Firm. Now with Thelin there is a reason to stay and build a bright future here.

Paul: It would have been better to get him on a seven-year deal in case he goes on to do very well and could command a huge transfer fee. I'm hoping the new players are ones Thelin has been looking at already, and not ones someone else has identified.

Stuart: Well done to the kid who decided he wants to be at Aberdeen unlike others who can’t wait to get away as soon as certain clubs show an interest.

Chris: I think it's the best for the lad, he's got lots of time to mature into the player we all believe he can be. Smart move.

An image detailing how to follow your Premier League team on BBC Sport: "On the app? Tap the bell icon to get news about your club sent to you. Signed in on a browser? Hit 'Follow' to stay up to date.
[BBC]