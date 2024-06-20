'He'll be worth a fortune soon' - your views on Boyd's new deal

[BBC]

We asked for your views on youngster Fletcher Boyd committing his future to Aberdeen.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Kieran: Very pleased. He is pacey, scores goals and will be worth a fortune soon.

Anon: He is undoubtedly an investment for the future. Too many promising prospects have left for the Old Firm. Now with Thelin there is a reason to stay and build a bright future here.

Paul: It would have been better to get him on a seven-year deal in case he goes on to do very well and could command a huge transfer fee. I'm hoping the new players are ones Thelin has been looking at already, and not ones someone else has identified.

Stuart: Well done to the kid who decided he wants to be at Aberdeen unlike others who can’t wait to get away as soon as certain clubs show an interest.

Chris: I think it's the best for the lad, he's got lots of time to mature into the player we all believe he can be. Smart move.