What the hell just happened? A look at a disastrous day in MLB labor talks

Rob Manfred treated art in front of empty ballpark seats 2022

Just after 10:00 p.m. on February 28, a plugged-in MLB executive was on the phone, expressing optimism that Major League Baseball and the Players Association would come to an agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The season would start on time, this official said. It would be fine.

At 2:30 p.m. on March 1, the same executive knew that the dynamic had shifted. “Are they really going to f--k this up?” the exec said.

All around the game, the same anxieties built. Managers who just wanted to see their teams on the field. Agents who just wanted to find teams for their players.

And, though I can’t testify to it personally, the angst surely spread to text chains across the country among angry and heartbroken fans, stadium workers, and others who depend on the game for entertainment and livelihood.

You know when I sensed that there was a real problem?

Late on Tuesday morning, when the gossip about Mets pitcher and union leader Max Scherzer started to get around. There was talk among those on both the agent and team sides that Scherzer’s negotiating style in the room was overly aggressive.

This grew widespread enough to merit a check-in with Scherzer’s agent, the powerful Scott Boras.

“An experienced and substantively prepared active Hall of Famer is a very informed and highly effective advocate,” Boras told me.

The Scherzer topic seemed to indicate a larger and more destructive trend: the re-introduction of finger-pointing toxicity into a process that had previously become professional and respectful. That was the mood on Monday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

While one source in the room during talks said that lead negotiators Dan Halem for MLB and Bruce Meyer for the PA “don’t connect … they talk through each other,” the principles were doing their best to communicate in a productive manner.

On Monday night, sources described hard work and progress. Mutual allegations of bad-faith negotiating disappeared. Owners badly wanted a 14-team playoff field, and players wanted 12. The wind was blowing toward the players getting their way on this point.

Story continues

Meyer and the union never wavered from their emphasis on substantial policy differences, but believed into the wee hours on Monday that MLB owners did in fact want to reach a deal and begin the season on time. This was a major shift from an earlier belief that some owners wished to skip April altogether.

Presented with significant paperwork at around midnight, the union felt it unwise to agree before fully digesting and discussing.

Meyer, Scherzer, Andrew Miller and others on their side spoke via Zoom with player leadership until nearly 3 a.m., then agreed with MLB to extend the Feb. 28 deadline to 5 p.m. March 1, 14 hours later.

MLB owners had come off their request for stiffer luxury tax (CBT) penalties, but the players noted that it was not a concession but a return to status quo levels. Small-market owners, according to sources, reacted angrily to this.

When the sides reconvened late in the morning, their numbers did not move much closer to one another. The PA had made clear that it would not accept a first-time CBT threshold of less than $230 million.

Just before 4 p.m., MLB delivered what it called its best proposal before the deadline. It contained the following details:

A pre-arbitration bonus pool of $30 million with no subsequent increases, up from their previous offer of $25 million. The PA had offered $85 million and $5 million in increases.

On the CBT, MLB made no change in the thresholds from its previous offer, with the numbers as follows (in millions): $220, $220, $220, $224, $230.

The players were at $238, $244, $250, $256, $263.

The league proposed a minimum salary of $700,000, eventually increasing to $740,000. The PA had asked for $725,000, increasing $20,000 in the first three years, with a CPI increase over the next three years.

A quick glance at those numbers tells you that the sides were simply too far apart to facilitate a quick agreement.

MLB defended its CBT threshold number by pointing out that the $10 million year-over-year increase was larger than in the previous CBA -- but the league also had to know that anything under $230 million would land as a non-starter on the players’ table.

That’s exactly what happened. The players convened a group of player reps and alternates. They did not need to take a formal vote. The overwhelming consensus was to reject MLB’s offer.

At 5 p.m., commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of the first two series of the regular season.

Now there will be a battle over full pay for a shortened season. Now there will be a focus on division between players and owners -- not to mention the cracks that will widen between small and large-market owners, and wealthy players like Scherzer and those who earn the minimum salary.

Worst of all, the ever-growing divide between the game of baseball and the American public will widen.

Make no mistake: Players should fight for their beliefs, and wait until they see what they regard as a fair deal.

But that doesn’t change the deep sadness that set in Tuesday evening among those who love the game.

The executive who wondered midafternoon if the sides were somehow going to “f--k this up” had his answer. The worst among the stewards of baseball had f----d it up royally, with an abundance of ego and a dearth of perspective.

This year, spring brings no hope or excitement about the return of our beautiful sport. There is only an empty space in the culture that baseball once occupied.

Now we will watch it try to crawl its way back.