'He'll be a head coach some day': Jessie Bates, Demario Davis hale Jaguars' DC Ryan Nielsen

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen spent some of his time at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games trying to get a player's perspective on his new defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen.

After talking with Nielsen on the phone when he was hired, Allen said he spoke with Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates last week to get a better sense of who coach Nielsen is.

"He gave a little rundown of what to expect," Allen said of Bates. "But it seems like guys like playing for him, and guys are gonna become the best if they followed the way."

Bates spent last season in Nielsen’s defense and was a star for Atlanta after signing with the franchise as a free agent. He recorded 132 tackles, six interceptions and forced three fumbles, leading to All-Pro selections by the Pro Football Writers of America and the Associated Press.

Falcons' All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III looks on during Saturday's Pro Bowl practice.

“Ryan was somebody I came in with into an unknown situation. [I] wasn’t sure what to expect but he made it feel like home,” Bates told the Times-Union from Orlando last weekend. “He made me feel very comfortable in his defense. The way he coaches, it pushed me to become a better player and a better person, a better father, all of that.”

Bates won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 1 and Week 12, starring for the Falcons as one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL.

Nielsen’s defense ranked third in the NFL in third-down conversions, fourth in red zone efficiency and 11th in yards per game last season. They forced the second most fumbles in the NFL with 18.

Evan Engram #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs from Jessie Bates III #3 of the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during the NFL match between Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

But it was his attention to detail as a coach — knowing how to put players like Bates in the best position to succeed — and ability to get his message across, that really stood out to the six-year veteran.

“He knew what my strengths were. Knew what my weaknesses were as well,” Bates continued. “Having a guy that kind of pushes your mindset. Sometimes it don’t come out nice, and that’s sometimes what you need from good coaches. That’s what good coaches do.”

Demario Davis: ‘I don't know if there's a better coach in the game’

Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints and NFC answers questions after winning the Defensive Player of the Game and defeating the AFC 64-59 during the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 04, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Bates wasn't the only player at the Pro Bowl this past weekend that's played under Nielsen.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was there and gave the Times-Union a glowing review of Nielsen, who coached in New Orleans in various roles including co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

“Coach Nielsen is a phenomenal coach, a phenomenal defensive mind. Definitely made our defense better, especially from a front-seven standpoint," Davis said.

"I don’t know if there’s a better coach in the game, not to take anything away from anybody, but I think anybody who’s played on his defensive line just understands from a technique standpoint, from an intensity standpoint, from a detail standpoint.”

During Nielsen's six-year stint in New Orleans from 2017-2022, the Saints recorded 281 sacks. At one point during his tenure, the Saints went 55 games without allowing a 100-yard rusher.

New Orleans was third in opponent rushing yards per game and fifth in opponent yards per rush during Nielsen's time on staff.

NFC defensive players talk during a break in the Saturday Pro Bowl practice.

He helped star lineman Cameron Jordan to six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections while on staff and also coached Trey Hendrickson to a breakout season in 2020.

Hendrickson recorded what at the time was a career-high 25 quarterback hits and 13.5 sacks, developing him into one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL.

Davis saw some of his best seasons under Nielsen, as well. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and has been named an All-Pro every season since. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl last year and is viewed as one of the top linebackers in the NFL.

Nielsen had a key role in that growth.

“He really understands that box, as far as stopping the run, getting pressure on the quarterback,” Davis said. “Just a phenomenal coach, man.”

Nielsen’s impact on players goes beyond the field

Oct 22, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen reacts with safety Richie Grant (27) after intercepting the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

An underrated part of player-coach relationships is how the coach treats his players outside of the lines. When you aren’t in the building and aren’t on the field, what’s the relationship like?

According to Davis, Nielsen tries to interact with his players beyond football.

“He cares about things that are off the field. He used to call me all the time,” he said. “We used to talk about things that were going on in the community and how we could play a bigger role.”

Saints linebacker Demario Davis talks with a security guard during Saturday's Pro Bowl practice.

Davis recalled several events where he needed participation and Nielsen would always be there to help him. It’s something that’s stuck with Davis, still giving resounding reviews as Nielsen moves on to another team.

“Man, he’s just a great dude,” he said. “I think the world of him.”

And the same goes for Bates who only spent one season with Nielsen, but still thinks highly of him as a person and as a coach.

“Very happy for him to continue to prolong his great career,” Bates said. “I think he’ll be a head coach one day.”

Juston Lewis is a Jacksonville Jaguars beat reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on the website formerly known as Twitter at @JustonLewis_.

